Peel Hunt Reaffirms Reduce Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,666 ($21.92) to GBX 1,605 ($21.11) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,246 ($16.39) to GBX 1,231 ($16.19) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,590 ($20.92) target price for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,425.54 ($18.75).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 1,346 ($17.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,375.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,488.66.

In related news, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.