Imperial Brands’ (IMB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Brands to a sector performer rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,484 ($32.68).

IMB opened at GBX 1,817.20 ($23.90) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,927.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,926.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

