JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Just Eat (LON:JE) a GBX 901 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 901 ($11.85) target price on Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Just Eat from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Just Eat to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 1,018 ($13.39) in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 793.47 ($10.44).

LON:JE opened at GBX 861 ($11.33) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 856.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 753.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 148.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Just Eat has a 52-week low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

