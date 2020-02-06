Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Horizon Discovery Group stock opened at GBX 185.60 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.69 million and a P/E ratio of -8.32. Horizon Discovery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 198 ($2.60). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48.

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

