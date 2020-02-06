Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Horizon Discovery Group stock opened at GBX 185.60 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.69 million and a P/E ratio of -8.32. Horizon Discovery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 198 ($2.60). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48.
Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile
