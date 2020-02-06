Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 293.70 ($3.86).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 314.10 ($4.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 306.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.65.

In other news, insider Kerrigan Procter sold 119,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £330,510.86 ($434,768.30). Also, insider John Kingman bought 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,107 shares of company stock valued at $900,308.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

Analyst Recommendations for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Diageo’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada
Diageo’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada
Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Cpl Resources
Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Cpl Resources
Chesnara’s Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Chesnara’s Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Electrocomponents Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
Electrocomponents Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Electrocomponents
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Electrocomponents
Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Ferguson Price Target to GBX 8,223
Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Ferguson Price Target to GBX 8,223


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report