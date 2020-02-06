Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 293.70 ($3.86).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 314.10 ($4.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 306.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.65.

In other news, insider Kerrigan Procter sold 119,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £330,510.86 ($434,768.30). Also, insider John Kingman bought 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,107 shares of company stock valued at $900,308.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

