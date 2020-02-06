Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.95) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 66.67 ($0.88).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 57.56 ($0.76) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.56.

In related news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.