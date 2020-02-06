JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Target Price to GBX 1,620

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,928 ($25.36) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,872.45 ($24.63).

HL opened at GBX 1,769 ($23.27) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,870.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,893.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a PE ratio of 34.02. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

