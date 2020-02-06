Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 672 ($8.84) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GROW. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON:GROW opened at GBX 530 ($6.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.77 million and a PE ratio of 4.74. Draper Esprit has a twelve month low of GBX 385 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 580 ($7.63). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 501.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 481.75.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 49 ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

