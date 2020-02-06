Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 514 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 1.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $228.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $156.09 and a twelve month high of $229.65.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

