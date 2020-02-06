Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.73.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $308.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.