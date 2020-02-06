Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $92.64 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.