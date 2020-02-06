Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $201.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.25 and a 200 day moving average of $196.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $147.00 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.