Carderock Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. TIAA FSB grew its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $147.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $153.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

