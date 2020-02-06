Carderock Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,706,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $137.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $138.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

