Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $617,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8,685.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $324,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 44.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

NYSE:VLO opened at $83.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.