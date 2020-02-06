CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,218 American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,218 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,307 shares of the airline’s stock worth $58,749,000 after acquiring an additional 53,764 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,795,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,455,530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,667,000 after acquiring an additional 120,228 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 947.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,251,386 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,006,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 209,727 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

