CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $26,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.7% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 70,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

GM stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

