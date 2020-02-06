100 Shares in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 13.1% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 361,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.0% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.77.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $287.33 on Thursday. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.71 and a 200-day moving average of $277.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

