CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.52.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

