Carderock Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.23.

NYSE CLX opened at $165.34 on Thursday. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $166.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

