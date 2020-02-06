692 Shares in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

KTB opened at $40.29 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

