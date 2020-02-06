692 Shares in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

KTB opened at $40.29 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 514 Shares of Aon PLC
Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 514 Shares of Aon PLC
Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co.
Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co.
Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Phillips 66
Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Phillips 66
Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Carderock Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc
Carderock Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc
Carderock Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc
Carderock Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report