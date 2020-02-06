CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $30,000 in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $213.43 on Thursday. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.82 and a 200-day moving average of $207.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

