CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $26,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,940,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,751,000 after purchasing an additional 563,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,031,000 after purchasing an additional 768,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $62.85.

