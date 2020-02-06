CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 164,091 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,793,000 after buying an additional 272,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,136,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,397,000 after buying an additional 237,652 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,071,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,474,000 after buying an additional 110,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $700,815.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,268,966.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $682,749.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,313.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,978 shares of company stock valued at $22,859,423. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

NYSE COF opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.12. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

