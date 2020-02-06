Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.9% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

