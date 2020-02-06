Carderock Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after buying an additional 41,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,114,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $115.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $105.13 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

