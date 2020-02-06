Carderock Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,569,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.56 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

