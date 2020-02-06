L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $155.92 and a 1 year high of $228.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.39.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.51.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

