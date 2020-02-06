Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,716,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,358,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 866,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,574,000 after buying an additional 146,566 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 764,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,397,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $185.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.16 and a twelve month high of $185.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.