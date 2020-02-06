Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $42,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $89.56 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

