IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total value of $9,145,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,665,883.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $274.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.74 and a fifty-two week high of $294.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

