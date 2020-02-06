Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $219,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $285.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.13 and its 200 day moving average is $258.81.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

