Carderock Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.19.

FISV opened at $121.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.82. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

