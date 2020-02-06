Carderock Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $231.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

