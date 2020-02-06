Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lessened by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after buying an additional 84,794 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,642,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,172,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,116,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,412,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 398,131 shares of company stock valued at $125,952,372 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $328.32 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $211.60 and a 52-week high of $335.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.78 and a 200-day moving average of $286.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

