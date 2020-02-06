Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Raised by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 2.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after acquiring an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 416,897 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,399 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,605,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,382,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $83.78 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

