Ernest S. Pinner Purchases 5,000 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Director Ernest S. Pinner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,575,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 295,491 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,780,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,104,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

