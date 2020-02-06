Mark J. Schmitz Sells 1,119 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $135,499.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,527.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $122.75 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.00.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.