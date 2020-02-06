Mark J. Schmitz Sells 1,119 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $135,499.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,527.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $122.75 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

