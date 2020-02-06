Charles Albright Sells 5,549 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of EDIT opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Editas Medicine Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on EDIT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.
