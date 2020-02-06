Charles Albright Sells 5,549 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EDIT opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Editas Medicine Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,666 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 355,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,545,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 418,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 77,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EDIT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.