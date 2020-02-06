FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Sells $166,560.00 in Stock

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marina Cofer-Wildsmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 196 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $12,544.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 191 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $12,224.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 205 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $13,120.00.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FS Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FS Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FS Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

