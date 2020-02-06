Adam Dewitt Sells 3,200 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $172,992.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $178,080.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $150,944.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $48,970.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $158,048.00.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.38 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on GrubHub from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter worth $326,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 313.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 160,114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter worth $131,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

