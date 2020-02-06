Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,448.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $998.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,411.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,283.40. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,044,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

