Robert C. Lyons Acquires 1,000 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

