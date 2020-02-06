Insider Buying: VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Buys A$111,700.00 in Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,700.00 ($79,219.86).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,200.00 ($78,865.25).

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,150.00 ($78,120.57).

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Luciano bought 52,268 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,153.31 ($80,959.80).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Luciano purchased 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,000.00 ($46,808.51).

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Luciano purchased 35,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,860.00 ($54,510.64).

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,325.00 ($39,237.59).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,400.00 ($15,886.52).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,450.00 ($15,921.99).

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano purchased 15,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,735.00 ($23,925.53).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano purchased 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,070.00 ($71,680.85).

The stock has a market cap of $931.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.34. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 12-month low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of A$2.56 ($1.81).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

