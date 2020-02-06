Lawrence Bruno Purchases 3,000 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CLB opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.84. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.51.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

