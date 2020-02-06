Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Acquires $102,020.85 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $755.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, February 4th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $780.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,305.40.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 203 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $742.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,626.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 137 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $735.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,712.81.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $759.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,465.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $781.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,561.90.

On Friday, January 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 142 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $792.86 per share, for a total transaction of $112,586.12.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $795.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,388.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $804.90 per share, for a total transaction of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $809.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $819.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,905.50.

NYSE TPL opened at $801.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.36. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $565.10 and a 1-year high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $778.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.67.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 82.95% and a net margin of 96.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 57,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,737,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.