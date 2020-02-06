John R. Ciulla Acquires 2,300 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00.

Shares of WBS opened at $48.85 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 34.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,368,000 after buying an additional 337,580 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,040,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,502,000 after buying an additional 249,015 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 838,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,315,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 58.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 374,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,103,000 after buying an additional 137,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

