Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.