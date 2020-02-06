1,308 Shares in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Purchased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Icon by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,691,000 after buying an additional 203,734 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,680,000 after acquiring an additional 519,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Icon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,052,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,360,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.89.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $172.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.61.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

