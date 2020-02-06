Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $322.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $165.12 and a one year high of $342.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

